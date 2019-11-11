Body found near San Francisco golf course was that of infant, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A dead body found near San Francisco's Lincoln Park Golf Course over the weekend was that of an infant, police confirmed Monday.Officers made the discovery around 2:20 p.m. Saturday after responding to a report of a death in the 3400 block of 34th Avenue, police said.The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.The Police Department's Homicide Division is investigating the death and the city's medical examiner's office is currently in the process of identifying the young victim.Because the case involves an infant, police said they're concerned about the health of the infant's mother.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or can send a text message to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."