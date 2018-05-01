POLICE CHASE

Police chase suspect in Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County

Police are chasing a stolen car suspect driving an Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. --
A police chase of a stolen car suspect ended in the Bellflower area after police successfully performed a PIT maneuver Tuesday.

Santa Ana police began the pursuit of the Audi sedan just after 10 a.m. The chase went from the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa to the 73 Freeway, then back to the 405 North to the 605 North.

Police unsuccessfully tried to pin the motorist involved in the chase, but the suspect continued to flee for more than an hour. The chase traveled on the southbound 5 Freeway after the suspect was on surface streets for a short time in the Santa Fe Springs and Downey area.

When the chase got into Bellflower, officers performed a PIT maneuver on Clark Avenue. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle after refusing commands at first. He was taken into custody without further incident.

