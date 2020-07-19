Man stabs pastor during bible study in Virginia church; Police chief takes down attacker

The police chief of Virginia's biggest county was injured when subduing a suspect who stabbed two people, including a pastor, at a church.

The peaceful Saturday Bible study at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly turned violent when a man walked in and stabbed the pastor leading the class, WJLA reported.

Two parishioners came to his defense, including Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roussler, who was at the church at the time.

According to WJLA, Roessler is a 31-year law enforcement veteran who has been in a leadership position with Fairfax County Police since 2010 and also worked at the most recent presidential inauguration in 2017.

The two men injured were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 32-year-old Chance Harrison, was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer, and one count of misdemeanor assault, WJLA reported.



Catherine McGuire, a member of Grace Covenant, said she's thankful for Roussler's bravery.

"He did his part in the moment but sometimes we can't prevent injury," she said. "I know people were injured but it could have been worse I believe ... it could've been a lot worse."

Brett Fuller, a senior pastor at the church and chaplain to Washington, D.C.'s NFL franchise, released a statement following the stabbing.

"Today, in a routine church educational setting, one of our pastors was assaulted by an attendee," Fuller said. "Two church members came to the pastor's aid and valiantly risked their own lives to defend him. In the process, one of our members was injured. The pastor and one of the members are being treated at Reston Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention. The assailant was taken into captivity at the scene."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiachurchu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Indoor malls, non-essential offices to close Monday in San Francisco
Bay Area man flies to Idaho for 'faster' COVID-19 test
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
POLL: Biden has 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
Speed bumps installed near SF Mission Dolores Park after skateboarding injuries
Boy injured while climbing fence to get to Antioch swimming pool
Show More
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
Oakland artist showcases painted casket condemning police brutality
Some NY bars get creative to comply with new mandate
Politicians confuse late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for John Lewis in social posts
'He was the Soul of America': Bay Area leaders mourn Congressman John Lewis
More TOP STORIES News