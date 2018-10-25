FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --Part of Travis Boulevard is shut down while police investigate a crash after a short chase in Fairfield.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 2:30 Thursday afternoon officers attempted to pull over a car for a vehicle violation. The driver did not stop the car which lead to a short chase which ended at the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard. The driver collided with other cars in the intersection.
#BREAKING We’re on the scene of a major crash near Dover Ave. in Fairfield that resulted from a police chase. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say officers did not discharge weapons. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nmjxzVof55— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 25, 2018
Police said once they approached the car they noticed the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
