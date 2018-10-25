Police discover driver shot after short chase that ended with crash in Fairfield

Part of Travis Boulevard was shut down while police investigate a crash after a short chase in Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Part of Travis Boulevard is shut down while police investigate a crash after a short chase in Fairfield.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 2:30 Thursday afternoon officers attempted to pull over a car for a vehicle violation. The driver did not stop the car which lead to a short chase which ended at the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard. The driver collided with other cars in the intersection.


Police said once they approached the car they noticed the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

