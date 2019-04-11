officer-involved shooting

Richmond police fatally shoot man who they say broke into home, tried to stab family members

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Richmond police fatally shot a man who broke into a home and was attacking family members with a knife early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a call at 2:34 a.m. to the home on Wilson Ave., according to police.

The caller said their father had broken a window to get into the house, where three members of the family lived, and was attacking them with a knife.

When officers arrived they found the suspect, a 55-year-old man whose name has not been released, attacking a boy at a patio in the back of the house, according to police.

"They interrupted a physical assault on a family member," Richmond police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said. "The suspect ignored their commands and the juvenile was able to break free from the suspect and the suspect was able to get up and advance on the officers."

At least one of the officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A member of the public was in jeopardy of great bodily injury," Stonebraker said.

A woman at the home suffered a cut to her stomach and the boy suffered a cut to his face. They were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.

No officers were injured.

The suspect did not live at the home and there was an active domestic violence restraining order against him, according to police.

While the exact history of his behavior toward his family was not released, the suspect had several contacts with Richmond officers involving accusations of domestic violence, Stonebraker said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and Richmond police are investigating the shooting, which is the second officer-involved shooting in the city this year.

The four officers involved will be interviewed and placed on a short administrative leave, Stonebraker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingdomestic violencestabbing
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
VIDEO: Moments leading up to officer-involved shooting on Freeway that killed teen
New Calif. laws taking effect July 1
Thousands say goodbye to fallen Sacramento Officer Tara O'Sullivan at funeral service
Walnut Creek police release footage from fatal encounter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News