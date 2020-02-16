u.s. & world

Grandmother allegedly abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint; Girl found safe

Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller is accused of abducting her granddaughter at gunpoint from a New Orleans hospital. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS -- A 12-year-old girl was found safe after her grandmother allegedly abducted her from a Louisiana hospital at gunpoint.

Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller was found Saturday at a hotel in Bogalusa with her granddaughter, who was reportedly unharmed.

Miller faces kidnapping and assault charges for allegedly removing the 12-year-old from her room at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans on Valentine's Day.

Police said she's accused of pointing a gun at hospital staff members who tried to intervene, and during the kidnapping, she allegedly pushed a nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her car. No one was hurt.

Miller fled with her granddaughter from Ochsner Hospital in a 2019 Toyota Sienna, which was recovered a short time later.

They were found nearly 24 hours later in the hotel about 70 miles north of New Orleans.

It is currently unclear what Miller's motivations were in taking her granddaughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianagrandmotherkidnappingabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in SF
San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishes 2nd in NBA Dunk Contest
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in SF
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Fear, anxiety sets in for cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine
San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishes 2nd in NBA Dunk Contest
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Show More
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
More TOP STORIES News