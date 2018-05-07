Police: Homeless man forces stranger to drive to KFC in Mountain View

Mountain View police are investigating a strange kidnapping case after they say a homeless man forced his way into a stranger's car and made him drive to KFC.

Mountain View police are investigating a strange kidnapping case after they say a homeless man forced his way into a stranger's car and made him drive to KFC over the weekend.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old San Jose man, was looking for a parking space near 14th and Santa Clara streets in San Jose when 21-year-old Alberto Ulloa-Avila allegedly opened the door to the passenger seat, got into the car and demanded the driver take him anywhere he wanted to go.

According to the victim, Avila threatened to physically harm the driver if he did not comply.

The driver did as he was told and drove Avila to a KFC on El Camino Real and Castro Street. However, police said once the driver parked the car, Avila tried to rob him.

Police said the San Jose man then got out of his car and began to run away from Avila. That's when the suspect got into the driver's seat and allegedly chased the victim across El Camino Real.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Avila.

Police said the victim was not injured.
