Husband, stepdaughter charged in death of Maryland woman first reported stabbed by panhandler

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced first-degree murder charges Sunday against 52-year-old Keith Smith and his daughter, 28-year-old Valeria Smith, in connection with the killing of Jacquelyn Smith.
She was stabbed to death on December 1, 2018, in Baltimore. Her husband said she rolled down the window to give money to a panhandler and was stabbed when the panhandler tried to rob her.
Harrison said the pair was arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. He did not provide any information about a possible motive in the killing but said the two were preparing to leave the country.
The crime attracted national attention and prompted many people to regard panhandlers warily.
"To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. "They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn's life with unconscionable cruelty and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.