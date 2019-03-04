u.s. & world

Husband, stepdaughter charged in death of Maryland woman first reported stabbed by panhandler

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say a Maryland man who reported his wife was killed by a panhandler last year was actually the one who killed her.

BALTIMORE -- Police say a Maryland man who reported his wife was killed by a panhandler last year was actually the one who killed her.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced first-degree murder charges Sunday against 52-year-old Keith Smith and his daughter, 28-year-old Valeria Smith, in connection with the killing of Jacquelyn Smith.

She was stabbed to death on December 1, 2018, in Baltimore. Her husband said she rolled down the window to give money to a panhandler and was stabbed when the panhandler tried to rob her.

Harrison said the pair was arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. He did not provide any information about a possible motive in the killing but said the two were preparing to leave the country.

The crime attracted national attention and prompted many people to regard panhandlers warily.

"To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. "They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn's life with unconscionable cruelty and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
marylandpanhandlingus worldstabbing
U.S. & WORLD
Jaden Smith's foundation bringing clean water to Flint
Young missing sisters found alive in Humboldt Co.
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
TOP STORIES
Young missing sisters found alive in Humboldt Co.
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
Dan Ashley's 'Rock the Casa' concert raises money for children in need
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Dubs On 7: Best 'After the Game' moments from Philly
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Sonoma County begins flood recovery
Show More
Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages
Police investigate murder of San Jose mother
Warriors edge Sixers 120-117
VIDEO: Oakland school board member puts hand on teacher's throat
This panic jewelry is designed to summon help in an emergency
More TOP STORIES News