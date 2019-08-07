Police ID suspect accused in deadly shooting near Walmart in Livermore

FILE -- Jonathan Inocencio, suspect wanted in shooting in Livermore, California on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Livermore Police have identified the man they think shot and killed a man at 4 am Wednesday in a Walmart parking lot.They are looking for 30-year-old Johnathon Inocencio. He is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds.They believe he has two vehicles that he could be using in his escape:"To our knowledge the suspect resides here in Livermore. Both the suspect and the victim are transient and reside here in the creek. We believe the homicide is the result of an earlier feud that happened obviously prior to the homicide," said Officer Art Rosas with the Livermore Police Dept.Officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to the shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Road, where a Walmart store is located, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to police.They have not released information about the victim because they need to notify his relatives.The Walmart on Las Positas Road is open and officers say this appears to be an isolated incident. They are aware of the homeless encampment here."As a police department we already have a homeless team that does outreach here on a regular basis and we obiviously when we have crime we are going to step up our enforcement efforts and of course our outreach team will continue their enforcement efforts and their outreach," Officer Rosas said.Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.