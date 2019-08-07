Police ID suspect accused in deadly shooting near Walmart in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Livermore Police have identified the man they think shot and killed a man at 4 am Wednesday in a Walmart parking lot.

They are looking for 30-year-old Johnathon Inocencio. He is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds.

FILE -- Jonathan Inocencio, suspect wanted in shooting in Livermore, California on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

FILE -- Jonathan Inocencio, suspect wanted in shooting in Livermore, California on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



They believe he has two vehicles that he could be using in his escape:

A 2004 White Ford Explorer with license plate 8-L-M-Y 2-0-2

A 2000 White and Red Tioga motor home with license plate of 7-y-y-y-6-9-3

"To our knowledge the suspect resides here in Livermore. Both the suspect and the victim are transient and reside here in the creek. We believe the homicide is the result of an earlier feud that happened obviously prior to the homicide," said Officer Art Rosas with the Livermore Police Dept.

Officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to the shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Road, where a Walmart store is located, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to police.

They have not released information about the victim because they need to notify his relatives.

The Walmart on Las Positas Road is open and officers say this appears to be an isolated incident. They are aware of the homeless encampment here.

"As a police department we already have a homeless team that does outreach here on a regular basis and we obiviously when we have crime we are going to step up our enforcement efforts and of course our outreach team will continue their enforcement efforts and their outreach," Officer Rosas said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.

VIDEO: SKY7 flies over murder scene in Walmart parking lot in Livermore
EMBED More News Videos

Sky7 over the scene of a deadly shooting near Walmart in Livermore.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermoremurderhomicide investigationhomicideshootingwalmart
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Feds announce major crackdown on crime in SF's Tenderloin
HOME HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
2 countries warn against traveling to US following mass shootings
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
Lewinsky to produce next 'American Crime Story' about Clinton impeachment
Show More
Service restored at Montgomery BART after man rescued from tracks
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling arrives today
Newly unsealed warrants show police, judges had evidence of journalist's profession
Morning Update: US travel warning, more traffic from ridesharing, 'advanced' sleeping
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
More TOP STORIES News