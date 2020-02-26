Police identify elderly victim attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The video first posted on Instagram almost needs no explanation -- a man in obvious distress, as he is attacked and chased down in San Francisco's Bayview District while he collects cans.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim after asking for the public's assistance in finding the elderly gentleman.



RELATED: VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked, humiliated while collecting cans in San Francisco neighborhood

While searching for the victim, police checked nearby recycling centers.

"I see hundreds of faces every day and he looked familiar, I can't say I know him but I know I've seen him," said Charlie Rodriguez, a manager at Planet Recycling S.F.

"We do have a number of multilingual, language shouldn't be an issue, it's all about the community and reaching out, giving us tips and giving us information," said Officer Adam Lobsinger.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Gordon Mar raised concerns over the video as he introduced an amendment to current police procedures. He wants police to provide quarterly reports on crime trends that would detail type of crime and the specific communities and demographics affected.

RELATED: San Francisco Chinatown community rallies for change after 2 seniors beaten in broad daylight

"This legislation came directly from growing fears within the Asian community that they have been increasingly victimized by both violent and property crime," said Mar.

At this recycling center, many of those dropping off cans for money are Asian seniors.

"I've seen people come in here with black eyes, male and female, some of them in their 70s. I don't know if that happens in their house or in the street while they try and collect. It's just not right," said Rodriguez.

There has been some high profile, racially motivated attacks on Asian seniors in recent years in San Francisco.

In the video, you can hear racial slurs. Senator Scott Weiner says this case needs to be investigated as a hate crime.

RELATED: Another arrest made in connection to violent daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

"It appears to me that victim's status as a Chinese American was part of the reason for the attack," he said.

Police are asking for the community's help on finding the suspects. If you recognize anyone from the video, you can call the anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.

If you or a loved one need help with elder abuse issues, click here for a list of organizations that offer help and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscovisitacion valleyman attackedelderly
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chinatown community rallies for change after 2 seniors beaten
Another arrest made in connection to brazen SF Chinatown assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says: LIVE UPDATE
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Castro Valley deadly hit-and-run suspect out on bail
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
Show More
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
How leap years work and why we have them
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Bay Area suspects come face-to-face with Italian officer's widow during trial
More TOP STORIES News