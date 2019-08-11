Police identify suspect in gun scare on San Jose State campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have released the mugshot of the man found hiding on the San Jose State campus after a gun scare.

23-year-old Joshua Castro was arrested on Thursday.

The campus was put on lockdown after someone reported that a man with a gun a few blocks from campus.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect who then took off toward the campus.

For hours, officers searched the Spartan Complex floor-by-floor, room-by-room.

They eventually found the suspect in the third-floor ceiling, hiding in the ductwork.

A handgun was found in the area.

