Police identify suspect in gun scare on San Jose State campus

23-year-old Joshua Castro was arrested on Thursday.
The campus was put on lockdown after someone reported that a man with a gun a few blocks from campus.
When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect who then took off toward the campus.
For hours, officers searched the Spartan Complex floor-by-floor, room-by-room.
They eventually found the suspect in the third-floor ceiling, hiding in the ductwork.
A handgun was found in the area.
