State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to host task force on education funding

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a task force on the expansion of education funding today.
The hearing will include legislators, state agencies, and foundations discussing public/private partnerships to fund student support services programs on school campuses. The funding will go towards restorative justice, de-escalation, social-emotional learning, mental health counseling programs and more.
Last month, Thurmond hosted a hearing regarding school police reforms.
The "Task Force on Safe Schools Hearing" included researchers, police organizations, and legislators discussing the impacts of school police programs on school campuses and strategies for school safety.
Thurmond discussed a framework for restorative justice and de-escalation tactics. The State Superintendent also called for better training on implicit bias and improved data collection on expulsions and disciplinarian actions.
The California Department of Education announced it will "accelerate research" into the potential harms caused by police intervention in schools
In June, the Oakland Unified School District Board approved a measure to eliminate the district's police department at the end of the year.
Thurmond said the Department of Education is working to re-imagine student support and discipline. Some options include reducing or eliminating police presence on campus and adding more mental health counseling services.
