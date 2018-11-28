Police investigate after woman's body found in donation box in Petaluma

Petaluma police are investigating after a woman's body was found hanging halfway out of a donation box in a deli parking lot. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Petaluma police are investigating after a woman's body was found dangling out of a donation box in the Steel Bear Deli parking lot on Old Redwood Highway.

The discovery was made just after 6 a.m. Wednesday by a passerby, police say.

Petaluma police believe the woman was reaching down inside the box when she got crushed.

She was found with her legs dangling out of the box.

It's not known how long she was there. Authorities believe her death was an accident.
