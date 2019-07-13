Police investigate homicide after home invasion in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents in San Jose's Evergreen Valley neighborhood are devastated after learning about the death of one of their own.

ABC7 News was at the crime scene near Montecito Drive and Mackin Woods Lane Friday afternoon as San Jose police investigated a homicide as a result of a home invasion. Officials have yet to identify or apprehend a suspect.

"I'm still choked up about this, as are most of my neighbors," said neighbor Hai Chang, who lives just two doors down from where the incident took place. "It's just hitting very close to home."

A neighbor of the victim, who has not been identified by police, told ABC7 News she heard someone breaking into the home around 9:30 a.m. She called 911 and says police responded within minutes.



"This is the first time that something on this scale has happened on this street in our neighborhood," said Chang.

Neighbors say the victim was a beloved grandfather known by most of the people on the street. He is believed to have been home alone at the time of the invasion, and the manner in which he died remains unclear.



"My heart just breaks for them," said family friend Vincent Sanchez. "It was a completely senseless act, and it's hard to believe that this happened in this community."

Nearby residents were allowed back into their homes late Friday afternoon.
