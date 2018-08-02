KEARNEY, Mo. --Investigators are looking into a possible sighting of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts at a truck stop more than 200 miles from where she was last seen two weeks ago.
The Kearney, Missouri police department said on Wednesday that they responded to the possible sighting on July 26. Police say someone spotted a woman who they believed looked like Tibbetts at the Pilot Travel Center, according to KCRG. Sgt. Joe Kantola told ABC News that only one individual claims to have seen her.
Kearney is just outside of Kansas City, about a three and a half hour drive from Brooklyn, Iowa. The stop is at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 92.
When police received the tip, they conducted a search of the area, spoke with witnesses, reviewed any potential surveillance video and then sent a report to the task force investigating Tibbetts' disappearance. Police did not find any surveillance video to confirm the report, according to ABC News.
Police did not share details on who the woman was with or on her reported condition.
Tibbetts, a 20-year-old college student, has not been seen since she went for a jog in Brooklyn on July 18.
Family members were also aware of the rumors on social media of the reported sighting, Sandi Tibbetts Murphy wrote in the Facebook group "Finding Mollie Tibbetts."
On Wednesday, the reward for Tibbetts' safe return jumped from $2,000 to $30,000, KCCI reports.
Investigators and Tibbetts' family are continuing to encourage the public to send any information they might have, however small the detail might seem.
Send in any tips to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or call 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400.