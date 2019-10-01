Assault accusations against members of Gilroy HS football team prompt police investigation

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gilroy Police are now investigating accusations made against members of Gilroy High School's football team.

The accusations stem from a possible, sexual assault.

However, due to confidentiality laws, the school district is saying very little.

Officials do admit they received a complaint from a student about an incident before last Friday's game and notified police.

That complaint does involve the football team.

"We don't base our investigation on Facebook and social media," Gilroy Superintendent Deborah Flores said. "We base our investigation on the facts, and those are sometimes diffuicult to determine initially."

Right now, Gilroy High's football team will keep practicing and playing as scheduled while the investigation takes place.
