Police investigating homicide after man found shot inside car in San Rafael

Witnesses saw another man running from the victim's car at Pickleweed Park on Canal Street. That triggered a search. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
A man died after being shot in San Rafael Monday evening.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man inside a vehicle. The victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses saw another man running from the victim's car at Pickleweed Park on Canal Street. That triggered a search.

Police are asking people to avoid the area after lifting a "shelter in place" order.

Monday night's shooting happened outside a community center. Detectives are trying to see if it was related to an event happening inside the building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marin countyshootinghomicidehomicide investigationSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pence offers nation's condolences to Bush family
Richmond residents upset about fines for 'contaminated' recycling
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Rep. Jackie Speier shares her horrific childhood ordeal
President George H.W. Bush's signature legislation the ADA, roots in the Bay Area
SJ residents evacuated from homes while police deal with disturbance
SF police looking for woman wanted on $30K warrant who escaped hospital
San Francisco Marriott worker strike over
Show More
1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in SF
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
SF ballet students celebrate pointe shoes in different shades
East Bay competition churns out high tech solution to workplace bias
San Jose expected to take big step in downtown Google development
More News