Police investigating homicide after man found shot inside car in San Rafael

A man died after being shot in San Rafael Monday evening.When officers arrived on scene they found a man inside a vehicle. The victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses saw another man running from the victim's car at Pickleweed Park on Canal Street. That triggered a search.Police are asking people to avoid the area after lifting a "shelter in place" order.Monday night's shooting happened outside a community center. Detectives are trying to see if it was related to an event happening inside the building.