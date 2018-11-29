#BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in #SanJose’s Vendome neighborhood. This section near Ayer Ave. and Losse Ct. remains blocked off this AM as @SanJosePD continues to process the scene. #SiliconValley #SouthBay #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/J4HD2lWmMB — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) November 29, 2018

San Jose police are investigating a homicide in the first block of Ayer Avenue Thursday morning.Police confirmed at 10:05 a.m. that officers are at the scene.No further information is available.