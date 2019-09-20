Police investigating reports of shots fired near San Jose State library

SJSU Campus Alert: 7:08 p.m.

Law enforcement investigation of shots fired is ongoing. Area affected is limited to MLK Library only. Stay out of area until further notice. — San Jose State University (@SJSU) September 20, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near the Martin Luther King Junior Library at San Jose State University.A campus-wide alert went out to all students and faculty around 7 PM Thursday evening. It said shots were fired near San Fernando and Fourth Streets.San Jose State students have been asked to stay away from that area.Police from both the university and San Jose city have responded to the scene.A witness inside the library says a window in the MLK building was shattered.The university's public information officer says no victims have been located, but there is property damage.No suspects have been identified or detained.There is no other information at this time.