Police investigating reports of shots fired near San Jose State library

A campus-wide alert went out to all students and faculty around 7 PM Thursday evening. It said shots were fired near San Fernando and Fourth Streets.
#BREAKING This #alert just went out to the @SJSU community. I’ve reached out to the SJSU PIO for details. Standby. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/YxTHsaOrBl— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) September 20, 2019
San Jose State students have been asked to stay away from that area.
Police from both the university and San Jose city have responded to the scene.
A witness inside the library says a window in the MLK building was shattered.
SJSU Campus Alert: 7:08 p.m.— San Jose State University (@SJSU) September 20, 2019
Law enforcement investigation of shots fired is ongoing. Area affected is limited to MLK Library only. Stay out of area until further notice.
The university's public information officer says no victims have been located, but there is property damage.
No suspects have been identified or detained.
There is no other information at this time.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.