Police investigating reports of shots fired near San Jose State library

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near the Martin Luther King Junior Library at San Jose State University.

A campus-wide alert went out to all students and faculty around 7 PM Thursday evening. It said shots were fired near San Fernando and Fourth Streets.



San Jose State students have been asked to stay away from that area.

Police from both the university and San Jose city have responded to the scene.

A witness inside the library says a window in the MLK building was shattered.



The university's public information officer says no victims have been located, but there is property damage.

No suspects have been identified or detained.

There is no other information at this time.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesan jose state universityshootingsan jose state
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Powell St. BART station reopened after person hit, killed by train
3 suing Vallejo PD for racial profiling
WATCH IN 60: Zuckerberg in D.C., City breaks ground on new housing project in SF, 3 suing Vallejo police
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Northern California
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
What actually happens to SF's sewage
Scattered downpours expected Friday after day of flooding
Show More
Military warning to those attending area 51 event
Stores required to redeem CRV on bottles
LIST: Bay Area events and festivals
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
Labor and business leaders at odds over San Jose high-rise housing
More TOP STORIES News