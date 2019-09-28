Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 2 injured

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- According to the Richmond police, they are investigating a shooting near De Anza High School that left two people injured.The shooting took place on the 3300 block of Morningside Drive across the street from the school.Police said a male and female were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police did not know the extent of their injuries but they were transported to area hospitals.Police said they don't know if this shooting is related to the football game going on at the school at the time. They are currently searching for the suspect, or suspects, involved.