SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- San Ramon police are investigating a suspicious device found in the area of 3110 Crow Canyon Place Tuesday morning.
The device was described as a pressure cooker with exposed wires, police say.
Police say, at this point, they're unsure if it's an explosive device but have called the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to the scene out of an abundance of caution.
Police investigating suspicious device found in San Ramon shopping center
