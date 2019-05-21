Police investigating threat of shooting at Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville

By Anser Hassan
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Threatening graffiti warning of a possible shooting was found at Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville on Monday, which immediately prompted a police investigation.

A student came across the graffiti in the girls' bathroom just before 2:30 p.m. and then told school staff.

The message read: "Shooting tomorrow my brother said 5-21-19." That's according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Rebecca Ingram.

The letter states that there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible. However, out of an abundance of caution, the principal wants parents to be informed.

Principal Ingram wrote: "We share these investigations with you to keep you informed. Know that we are taking this very seriously and will keep you updated. We recognize that these situations are unsettling and we want you to know that the safety of students and staff is our highest priority. We are grateful that once again a student did the right thing and upon finding the graffiti, immediately contacted a staff member.

This comes after five threats were made at California High School in neighboring San Ramon, back in early May. That incident prompted an FBI investigation.

Ingram alluded to that in her letter, saying, "Copycat incidents are a real thing."

The principal says she understands if parents want to keep their kids at home. The district is asking anyone with any information to contact Danville police.
