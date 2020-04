Police: Man cited, released after stealing 1,000 masks, other medical supplies in Fremont amid pandemic

On Wed evening, officers arrested 35 year old Brian Schulman for burglarizing Unitek College and stealing medical masks, sanitizing wipes, and protective gloves. Approximately 1000 N95/surgical/cloth masks were recovered. Officers cited & released Schulman for felony burglary. pic.twitter.com/5rd8n2rAq7 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 16, 2020

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was arrested, cited and then released Wednesday night after allegedly stealing 1,000 masks and other protective medical gear from a college campus in Fremont.According to Fremont police, 35-year-old Brian Schulman stole wipes, gloves and masks from Unitek College, a nursing school with campuses across California.The suspect was cited and released from police custody on a felony burglary charge.The Fremont Police Department said the suspect was released due to a bail schedule set by the Judicial Council of California, which sets bail at zero for certain crimes.The new rule set by the council is aimed at reducing the California jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic.The rule sets bail at zero for lower level felonies and most misdemeanors, according to the order