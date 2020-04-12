Police: Man shot, killed by police after attempted carjackings, stabbing of off-duty San Francisco officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man suspected of carjacking two people at a South San Francisco gas station, stabbing one of the victims and later, an off-duty police officer, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Sunday morning.According to the South San Francisco Police Department, officers got word of two men fighting at a Chevron gas station just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One of the men tried to carjack two victims at the gas station, located at 110 Hickey Road.Police say the suspect stabbed one of the carjacking victims.An off-duty San Francisco police officer was in the area and tried intervene, according to the authorities.That officer was stabbed by the suspect. The officer then shot the suspect, according to police.When other officers arrived, the suspect continued to fight and later, fled the area in a South San Francisco police officer's patrol car.A pursuit continued to Daly City, where police say the suspect tried to drive the officer's patrol car into a parking garage at the Kaiser medical facility.The suspect then hit another officer's patrol car, according to South San Francisco police.Authorities say he then confronted officers with a knife and refused to surrender.Officers then shot the suspect and he died at the scene.The off-duty officer and carjacking victim were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.No one else was hurt in the incident.The suspect who died has not been identified by police.Police did not provide details on the second person involved in the initial fight or what may have led up to the fight at the gas station.Those with information on what happened are asked to contact South San Francisco police.