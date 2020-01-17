Police negotiate with suspect in Santa Cruz kidnapping of 1-year-old

#NOW: #SantaCruz police tell us Brian Sellen kidnapped his 1 y.o. daughter from his estranged partner at the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. They believe he’s holed up inside a nearby apartment and have made repeated calls for him to surrender. Area remains blocked off. pic.twitter.com/rOn9LceScf — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) January 17, 2020

Here is a photo of the baby. https://t.co/fkEHAwGyIO pic.twitter.com/2HuLnKC8EV — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) January 17, 2020

Correction Brian Sellen https://t.co/fkEHAwGyIO — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) January 17, 2020

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz police are currently negotiating with a suspect in the kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl that happened Friday morning.Police say Brian Sellen took the child from his estranged partner from the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. The suspect is currently inside a nearby apartment and police negotiations are currently underway.Officers say Sellen took 1-year-old Mila Sellen after a domestic dispute. Police Chief Andy Mills told ABC affiliate KSBW that Brian is Mila's father.He says they found one of the baby's shoes in the neighborhood.