Police say 1 baby dead, 1 in hospital after twin newborns were found near a dumpster in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say one baby has died and the other has been hospitalized after twin newborns were found near a large outdoor trash container in Fairfield.

According to authorities, the investigation is underway along the 300 block of Pittman Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldchild abandonedbabybabiespoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
Step-by-step account of what happened in Italian officer's stabbing death
Coliseum hosts shoe giveaway in Oakland for students
EXCLUSIVE: Violent SF Chinatown assault suspects seen in new photos, video
Family assistance center opens for Gilroy shooting survivors
Show More
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
Ghost Ship Fire: 4-month trial to close this week
Timeline: How the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting unfolded
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
More TOP STORIES News