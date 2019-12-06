Police officer involved in crash after pursuit in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A police officer has been involved in a car crash in Hayward.Sky7 was overhead in the area of Tennyson Road and Mission Boulevard where it caught the police car being towed away with what looked like damage to the front of it.Police say the car that collided with the officer's car was stolen. The driver was wanted for robberies. There was a pursuit and that suspect hit the patrol car. The incident happened around 4 pm Thursday night.The driver has been arrested.The final car was just towed and officers are opening up lanes.A police dog was in the car along with the officer driving-- both are okay.