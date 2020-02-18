car crash

Police on scene of car crash, fire off Highway 4 in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a crash and fire in Bay Point Monday night.

SKY7 is over Willow Pass Road and Evora Road off of Highway 4, where there is still lots of police activity.

The video shows a white car wrecked near a fence.

The CHP has not released any information on this incident.

It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
