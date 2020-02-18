Police on scene of car crash, fire off Highway 4 in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are on the scene of a crash and fire in Bay Point Monday night.SKY7 is over Willow Pass Road and Evora Road off of Highway 4, where there is still lots of police activity.The video shows a white car wrecked near a fence.The CHP has not released any information on this incident.It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured at this time.