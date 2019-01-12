OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Police release strange letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis Officer Natalie Corona

EMBED </>More Videos

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the man suspected of killing Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh. (Yolo County Sheriff's Office)

Jobina Fortson and Julianne Herrera
DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --
Police have released a letter they say was written by the man accused of murdering 22-year-old Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh was identified as the suspect on Saturday.

Police found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly ambushed Officer Corona.

RELATED: Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified

They say he left behind this letter, stating he believed Davis PD was hitting him ultra sonic waves.

He says he notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI, but that he "can't live this way anymore."

Here is the full letter:



Read more about Officer Natalie Corona and the the investigation into her death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingUC Davisofficer killedpolice officer killedofficer involved shootingpolice shootingOfficer Natalie Coronafatal shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationDavis
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New details emerge of Davis Police Officer's ambush murder
Rookie Davis cop following in dad's footsteps shot at crash scene
Residents of Davis mourn the loss of young police officer
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
Officer dies after being shot while responding to traffic collision in Davis
OFFICER NATALIE CORONA
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Rookie Davis cop following in dad's footsteps shot at crash scene
Flags, flowers fill Davis in honor of slain police officer
More Officer Natalie Corona
Top Stories
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Curry scores his way into 3rd place for career 3-pointers
Accuweather Forecast: Cold and dry
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Show More
Novato standoff ends peacefully after police say man was threatening people
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Warning for pet owners who use dog walking apps after dog walker arrested for animal cruelty
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
New details emerge of Davis Police Officer's ambush murder
More News