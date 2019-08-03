Police responding to reports of multiple active shooters near El Paso mall

Active Shooter in area of Hawkins and Gateway East. Scene is still active avoid the area. RG limited information. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Gateway West @ Hawkins, Police Activity, Right Lane At Cielo Vista Mall Closed, Minor Backup, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: ATF is en route to assist @EPPOLICE at the scene of a reported shooting in the area of #CieloVistaMall in #ElPaso TX. Please stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media. https://t.co/uw3DEFZRJt pic.twitter.com/0KqUK5nmmI — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

EL PASO, Texas -- Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of multiple active shooters in a commercial area near a mall.El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.Police didn't immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody."We're all pretty nervous and scared," Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooter's restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. "We're kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart."Garcia said no one at Hooter's has been briefed directly by law enforcement - as they're locked in the restaurant - about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots."So far everything's blocked off, we are locked in," she said. "We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere." Garcia said there are "a couple customers" locked inside the restaurants, who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.Further details weren't immediately available.