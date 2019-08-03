Police responding to reports of multiple active shooters near El Paso mall

EL PASO, Texas -- Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of multiple active shooters in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Police didn't immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

"We're all pretty nervous and scared," Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooter's restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. "We're kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart."

Garcia said no one at Hooter's has been briefed directly by law enforcement - as they're locked in the restaurant - about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots.

"So far everything's blocked off, we are locked in," she said. "We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere." Garcia said there are "a couple customers" locked inside the restaurants, who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.

Further details weren't immediately available.









