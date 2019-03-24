Police say 1 dead, at least 3 injured in San Francisco shooting

Officers arrived at the scene Saturday evening at about 8:40 p.m. and located numerous people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, SFPD says.
UPDATE: Police now report as many as four people may have been shot and advise residents to avoid the area of Fillmore St & Eddy St while they set up a crime scene. Follow here: https://t.co/GuGWbn38l0 #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_SF pic.twitter.com/Kq9ape4oKB— Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) March 24, 2019
Three adult victims were transported to the hospital, police say. One of the victims is listed in life-threatening condition.
SFPD says to avoid the area.
No further details are immediately available.
(Western Addition, San Francisco) Double Shooting — A suspect fled in a black Cadillac, possibly still armed. Video from users show a massive police response, as well as further updates: https://t.co/GuGWbn38l0 #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_SF pic.twitter.com/DjhMriJwuz— Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) March 24, 2019