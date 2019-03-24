Police say 1 dead, at least 3 injured in San Francisco shooting

UPDATE: Police now report as many as four people may have been shot and advise residents to avoid the area of Fillmore St & Eddy St while they set up a crime scene. Follow here: https://t.co/GuGWbn38l0 #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_SF pic.twitter.com/Kq9ape4oKB — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) March 24, 2019

(Western Addition, San Francisco) Double Shooting — A suspect fled in a black Cadillac, possibly still armed. Video from users show a massive police response, as well as further updates: https://t.co/GuGWbn38l0 #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_SF pic.twitter.com/DjhMriJwuz — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) March 24, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say that one person has been killed and at least three others injured in a shooting on the 1300 block of Fillmore Street near Eddy Street in San Francisco.Officers arrived at the scene Saturday evening at about 8:40 p.m. and located numerous people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, SFPD says.Three adult victims were transported to the hospital, police say. One of the victims is listed in life-threatening condition.SFPD says to avoid the area.No further details are immediately available.