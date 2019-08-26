Police say 'no evidence' of active shooter at Great Mall in Milpitas as officers continue their search

Police Activity at the Great Mall of the Bay Area in #Milpitas. Officers are currently investigating. Please stay clear of area. Will update with additional information as it becomes available. #MilpitasPD — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

Great Mall of the Bay Area Update 1: Initial reports from social media & other sources that shots were fired at GMBA are unconfirmed at this time. Out of an abundance caution, those inside GMBA have been asked to shelter in place while ofcs conduct a search of the mall interior. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

Officers have begun to escort some store employees and shoppers still inside the GMBA to the parking lots.



We will update will further information as it becomes available. https://t.co/Nt6AGaAewj — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are asking the public to stay away from the Great Mall in Milpitas.At 8:07 pm Milpitas PD tweeted that there is police activity at the mall and that officers are currently investigating.There are reports that there was a robbery in one of the mall's stores. Police addressed the fact that there are several rumors circulating that there were shots fired.They said none of those rumors are confirmed, but "out of an abundance of caution," people inside the mall have been asked to shelter in place while officers conduct a search."Officers have begun to escort some store employees and shoppers still inside the GMBA to the parking lots," police said on Twitter.So far officers report there is no evidence of an active shooter.No further details are available at this time.