Police say suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed on train at South Hayward BART

South Hayward Station is currently closed due to this police activity. Trains are able to single-track through South Hayward but not make stops at the station. https://t.co/U34nIekFAn — SFBART (@SFBART) November 19, 2019

There is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions due to police activity at South Hayward. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 19, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police confirm that a man was fatally stabbed on a train after getting into an argument with another man.South Hayward BART Station was closed as a result of the stabbing.Police say they received a call at 1 p.m. of a fight between two men on a Warmsprings train that was just leaving the Bayfair station heading towards Hayward.According to police, they entered the train at the South Hayward station where they found the victim who had been stabbed.Police say after a search of the area they were able to locate the suspect matching the description.Trains are single-tracking through South Hayward Station, but no trains are stopping there.Officials say there is at least a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions.