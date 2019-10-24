Police search for child molestation suspect accused of attacking girl on trail in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are searching for a man suspected of molesting a 13-year-old girl on the Los Alamitos Creek Trail.SJPD said on five occasions, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl who was out walking her dog. At least three times, between August and September, the man got physical and touched her inappropriately.Police asked for the public's help in identifying the man described as being between 60 and 70-years-old. They said he stands at 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 175 to 200 pounds.Even more descriptive, he's said to be balding with white hair. He's described as having yellow, crooked teeth. He also speaks with an accent.The quiet and calm along the Los Alamitos Trail is now being met with concern."It must be somebody that's from this area, unfortunately," San Jose resident Bob Weyhe told ABC7 News.Bob and his wife Sheila take the trail almost daily. Because of their routine, they often see the same people on the stretch between Harry Road and Camden Avenue.For many residents in the area, this is the first time they've had to question safety."Most of the time I see people walking around about my age. Maybe 40-50 years, they're jogging," resident Prem Abbi said. "I've seen kids, once in a while... Like if I'm walking at 2 o'clock."With the suspect still at large, there is serious concern for kids who use the trail to get to and from school."I definitely see kids using this as a shortcut to school," Shruti Maniar told ABC7 News. "But they often go in groups. So, if this is a teenager who is going by herself with her dog, that's a little more vulnerable."Police said the incidents took place in the morning and early evening.The man's actions are enough to shake up any routine."You're not going to come over here by yourself," Bob Weyhe told his wife, Sheila.Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sean Pierce of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigations Unit at 408-537-1397.People wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867 or submit a tip through the department website.SJPD said people providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.