Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run in East San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash was reported at Story Road and South Jackson Avenue at 3:45 p.m. The suspect fled the area on foot, and the intersection will be closed to traffic until 7 p.m., police said.

Drivers should avoid the area and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east san josesan josehit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
Alex Trebek done with chemo and ready for more 'Jeopardy!'
Alabama police issue arrest warrant for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins
2 men shot in north Oakland neighborhood, police say
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
2 San Jose schools on alert due to mountain lion sighting
Show More
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Child airlifted to hospital for injuries in hit-and-run
Recall issued for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on
Water main break shuts down street in Danville
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
More TOP STORIES News