Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run in East San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to police.The crash was reported at Story Road and South Jackson Avenue at 3:45 p.m. The suspect fled the area on foot, and the intersection will be closed to traffic until 7 p.m., police said.Drivers should avoid the area and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.