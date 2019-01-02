Oakland Police need help finding the driver who hit a teenager on his bicycle and drove away after dragging him for several blocks.The 14-year-old victim is fighting for his lifeWitnesses saw the car hit the boy on 35th Avenue near the Fruitvale BART Station. The driver then made several turns before the boy fell off the car, just before 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.Police are urging that driver to come forward.OFC. Johnna Watson with the Oakland Police Department said, "Accidents happen. We understand that there is panic, that there is often not sure what to do in a critical situation. Do the right thing-- turn yourself in."Investigators say they found surveillance footage of the car. Crime lab experts are now reviewing that video.