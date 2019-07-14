Police search for suspect after man shot at water park in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Concord police are searching for the person who shot a man in the parking lot of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the suspect and the victim argued before the shooting.
The victim was taken to john Muir Medical Center and is expected to survive.
The gunman drove off in a silver four-door sedan with front bumper damage.
