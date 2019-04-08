Police search for suspect in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Blossom Hill Road in San Jose Sunday.
Around 2:05 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area on Russo Drive and Blossom Hill Road, according to San Jose Police Department.
When they arrived, officers did not find a victim.
A short time later, police say a man showed up to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
His condition is not known at this time.
No suspects have been identified.
San Jose PD urges anyone with information to call 911.
