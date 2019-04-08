Police search for suspect in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Blossom Hill Road in San Jose Sunday.Around 2:05 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area on Russo Drive and Blossom Hill Road, according to San Jose Police Department.When they arrived, officers did not find a victim.A short time later, police say a man showed up to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.His condition is not known at this time.No suspects have been identified.San Jose PD urges anyone with information to call 911.