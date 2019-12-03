Police search for suspects in assault on off-duty CHP officer in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for the suspects they say attacked an off-duty CHP officer in Emeryville. The officer intervened in a cell phone theft, but was viciously attacked by the mob.Emeryville Police arrested two juveniles, but are looking for at least six others. This happened at the Bay Street Shopping Center in Emeryville Friday night.Authorities have some surveillance video of the situation. In the video a young girl approaches the group, she accused them of stealing her cell phone and demands they give it back. She gets shoved and pushed. An off duty CHP officer stepped in and he was attacked by the group. He runs off, but they caught up with him and punched, kicked and choked him. He lost consciousness for a minute. When he recovered, he shot pepper spray at the group. Two juveniles were arrested, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old.Police are asking for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with cell phone footage of the attack.