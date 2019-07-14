Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at Concord motel

Police investigate after a shooting at a motel in Concord on Friday, July 12, 2019.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for two suspects after someone was shot and killed at Motel 6 in Concord Friday night.Around 11:15 p.m, officers were called to the Motel 6 on Clayton Road for reports about shots fired, according to the Concord Police Department.When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in Walnut Creek where he died."Adam Renfroe, a 32-year-old Brentwood resident and Robert Brown, a 40 year-old Bay Point resident have been identified as suspects in this case," police said. "Both have arrest warrants for murder."Police say Brown was tracked to a home in Bay Point, where a Concord SWAT team served a search warrant Saturday afternoon.Neither suspect was found.Both men are considered armed and dangerous.Police say that if you see them or know of their location, "do not approach them and immediately contact your local police department or call 911."Further details are not available at this time.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Giacoletto at (925) 671-3040 or the Tip-line at (925) 603-5836.