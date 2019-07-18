Police searching for border collie puppies stolen in East Bay

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- East Bay Regional Park District Police are asking for help in finding two, black and white Border collie puppies.

Officers say they were stolen from their owner near the Dodson Family Marsh of Point Pinole Regional Park on July 8, last Monday, between 8:00 am and 11:30 am.

The five to eight-week-old puppies are used for herding and work for their owner.

Contact police with information on this crime.
