Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for a driver who ran over a motorcyclist overnight on Sunday.Investigators say the biker was trying to pass a car near Concord Boulevard and Lodato Way around 12:30 a.m. when they collided.The biker was thrown off, and police say a pick-up truck hit him and did not stop.The driver who collided with the motorcycle is cooperating with police.