Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run near San Jose State University

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for the driver that hit a man and left him for dead in downtown San Jose. Officers got a call about a body in the roadway near the intersection of East San Fernando and Fourth Streets around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.The crime scene was just outside of a library on San Jose State University's campus."It is scary if we come study and come out early, or late you never know," Deisi Gonzalez, an SJSU student, said. "That is kind of scary I didn't know that kind of stuff happens here."Crime scene tape and red and blue lights surrounded the roadway for hours as investigators worked. VTA was temporarily rerouted around the scene. SJSU students we talked to said that portion of East San Fernando Street can be busy."I don't really come at night," Monica Gevargiz, an SJSU student said. "I used to have a night class last semester, but it wasn't as bad. So, it's pretty sad that actually happened."Police say this is the city's 29th deadly crash and 12th when looking at just vehicles versus pedestrians this year.The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office once the victim's family has been notified. Police have not released a description for the driver or vehicle involved in the incident. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the hit and run to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).