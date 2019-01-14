Police searching for suspect after 2 women stabbed in Vacaville house fire

#BREAKING possible suspect sighting! Police have blocked off roadways and are searching behind Mason Street for 37 y/o Nathaniel Holland @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/j734MgrdFm — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Vacaville PD are looking for this man, 37 y/o Nathaniel Holland. They believe he stabbed two women. The women are in stable condition @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/4wfDS8skjj — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Witness says a neighbor across the street ran into the burning home and got a child trapped inside out safely @abc7newsbayarea — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

I talked with a witness who tells me she heard a loud boom and children screaming, then walked towards the home on Alderwood and saw a woman on the ground stabbed and flames coming out of the home. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/E4YnkDzCgM — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Here’s a look at the scene on Alderwood Way @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/9M0eFmtdkE — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Vacaville Fire Dept. confirms they’ve treated and transported two stabbing victims, one burn victim, and are working the house fire @abc7newsbayarea — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

#BREAKING Vacaville PD are on the scene of a reported stabbing and structure fire. We’re working to learn more now... @abc7newsbayarea — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

