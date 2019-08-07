Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting near Walmart in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- A man was found fatally shot in Livermore early Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in a feud, according to police.

Officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to the shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Road, where a Walmart store is located, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police are expected to release more details later this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.
