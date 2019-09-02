Police seek helping finding missing 16-year-old girl from San Mateo

Help SMPD Locate Voluntary Missing Juvenile, age 16. For further details visit https://t.co/6mg8m8bZg8 pic.twitter.com/uwgXpST4Iu — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) September 2, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen from San Mateo.16-year-old Liliana Olson was last seen at 9:10 am Sunday at First Baptist Church, located at 2801 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo.She was last seen wearing a gray knit dress, a red and black checkered long sleeve shirt, and black jacket. She was also carrying a large purse, according to police.Police describe Liliana as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and long brown hair, 5'8" tall, and weighing 130 lbs."She has previously run away and other than her age, is not considered at risk at this time," said San Mateo PD.If Liliana is seen, police ask that you please contact SMPD Dispatch at (650)-522-7700.