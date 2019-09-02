Police seek helping finding missing 16-year-old girl from San Mateo

This undated photo shows 16-year-old Liliana Olson, who was reported missing in San Mateo, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (San Mateo Police Department)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen from San Mateo.

16-year-old Liliana Olson was last seen at 9:10 am Sunday at First Baptist Church, located at 2801 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo.

She was last seen wearing a gray knit dress, a red and black checkered long sleeve shirt, and black jacket. She was also carrying a large purse, according to police.

Police describe Liliana as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and long brown hair, 5'8" tall, and weighing 130 lbs.

"She has previously run away and other than her age, is not considered at risk at this time," said San Mateo PD.

If Liliana is seen, police ask that you please contact SMPD Dispatch at (650)-522-7700.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateosearchmissing girlteenagerteenmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities search for man who fled police at Oakland Airport
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Hurricane Dorian strongest landfalling storm in a lifetime
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Trump says he'll work with Congress to stop mass shootings
'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison
Police union says large crowd attacked SJ officers
Show More
Chemicals used in apparent suicide at San Jose hotel force evacuations
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Giants players deliver $30K check to San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
2 killed in car crash while racing in San Jose, police say
More TOP STORIES News