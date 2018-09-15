Police seek suspect after man is stabbed in downtown San Francisco

San Francisco Police are interviewing witnesses after a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Market Street, between Geary and Post streets, in downtown San Francisco on Saturday.The stabbing was first reported at 7:30 p.m., SFPD said. Two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.The victim was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.Police recovered a knife near the scene and are searching for suspects.