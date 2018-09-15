Police seek suspect after man is stabbed in downtown San Francisco

Bystanders look on as police investigate a stabbing on Market Street in downtown San Francisco on Sept. 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Police are interviewing witnesses after a man was stabbed on the 600 block of Market Street, between Geary and Post streets, in downtown San Francisco on Saturday.

The stabbing was first reported at 7:30 p.m., SFPD said. Two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police recovered a knife near the scene and are searching for suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingSFPDpolicecrimeinvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snell Fire in Napa County declared 100 percent contained
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
Electric scooter company 'Bird' defies Santa Cruz officials
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Tens of thousands volunteer in California on Coastal Cleanup Day
Show More
'Blackface' statue removed from California county fair after concerns raised
Border Patrol agent in Texas arrested for allegedly killing 4 women, abducting another
Man suspected of hitting woman in head with ax in Emeryville
Radioactive object found near Hunters Point homes
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
More News