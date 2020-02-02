Police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' incident in London after several stabbed

LONDON -- London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after "a number of people" were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."



The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
