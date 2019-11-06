Police surround Motel 6 in Monterey County after possible sighting of escaped inmate

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- In Monterey County, there has been a possible sighting of one of the inmates who escaped from jail over the weekend.
The Monterey County Sheriff's office said officers have surrounded a Motel 6 in Marina- but it's not clear which inmate might have been spotted.
Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar climbed out of a hole they cut in the ceiling of the Salinas facility. Both were being held on murder charges.
Marina is directly west of Salinas along the coast.
