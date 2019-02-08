Police: Suspect opened fire at First Church of God in Sacramento during funeral wounding 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Police are searching for a masked suspect they say walked into a Sacramento church and started shooting during a funeral service.

KTXL-TV reports police say the masked man walked into First Church of God Thursday and opened fire, wounding a person on the leg.

A motive behind the shooting has not been reported but Sacramento Police Sgt. Matthew McPhail says the shooter appeared to only target the funeral attendee who was shot.

He says there were over 100 people inside the church for the funeral.
